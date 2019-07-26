Comparison of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.66 N/A -1.94 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.04 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $14 average target price. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average target price and a 29.15% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Codexis Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 87.9%. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.