Comparison of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,917,995.44% -40.8% -32.5% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a -9.02% downside potential. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 122.22% and its consensus target price is $11. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.