Comparison of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.82% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 4.02%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.