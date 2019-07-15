Comparison of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|14.26
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 5.82% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 4.02%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.