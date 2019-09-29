Comparison of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 1.69 N/A 0.60 11.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Prospect Capital Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prospect Capital Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,951,669,316.38% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Prospect Capital Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential 4.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.