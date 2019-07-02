Comparison of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.38 N/A 0.50 13.49 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.93 N/A 0.74 13.07

Table 1 demonstrates Prospect Capital Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prospect Capital Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prospect Capital Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Prospect Capital Corporation’s downside potential is -8.68% at a $6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prospect Capital Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.55% and 65.7%. Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.