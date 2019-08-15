Comparison of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

We are comparing PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 52 12.62 N/A -1.70 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.44 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see PROS Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$58 is PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -16.64%. Competitively the consensus price target of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, which is potential 50.00% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.