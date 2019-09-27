Comparison of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

We are comparing PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 67 -1.48 35.57M -1.70 0.00 Box Inc. 16 0.00 140.26M -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PROS Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. 52,852,897.47% -103.3% -13.8% Box Inc. 903,737,113.40% -439.4% -21%

Risk & Volatility

PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Box Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PROS Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$69 is PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.22%. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 5.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PROS Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Box Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Box Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.