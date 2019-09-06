Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 288.35% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.