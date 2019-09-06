Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Volatility and Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 288.35% and its consensus price target is $8.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.