Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 576.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 117.39% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.