Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|576.95
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 117.39% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.