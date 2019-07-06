Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

We are contrasting ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 116.68% at a $20 consensus target price. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 662.20% and its consensus target price is $25. Based on the results given earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 22.5% respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.