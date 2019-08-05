Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.95% and an $20 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
