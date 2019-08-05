Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.95% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.