Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.81 N/A -0.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 68.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.