Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 291,111,111.11% -53.9% -43.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,245,777.94% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 0.72% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.