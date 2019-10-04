Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|7
|0.00
|20.96M
|-1.23
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|291,111,111.11%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,245,777.94%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 0.72% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
