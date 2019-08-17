Comparison of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.52 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.6 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.01% and an $20 average price target. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.24% and its average price target is $161. Based on the data given earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 98.8%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.