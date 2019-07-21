Comparison of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

We will be contrasting the differences between ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.93 N/A 2.25 10.01 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.94 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProPetro Holding Corp. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProPetro Holding Corp. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, National Oilwell Varco Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

ProPetro Holding Corp. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.81% and an $26.33 average target price. Meanwhile, National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s average target price is $31.25, while its potential upside is 48.88%. The data provided earlier shows that ProPetro Holding Corp. appears more favorable than National Oilwell Varco Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProPetro Holding Corp. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 97.3% respectively. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has 82.79% stronger performance while National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors National Oilwell Varco Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.