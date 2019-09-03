Comparison of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Both ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.09 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProPetro Holding Corp. and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ProPetro Holding Corp. and McDermott International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProPetro Holding Corp. and McDermott International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 2 2.50 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s average target price is $23.15, while its potential upside is 117.37%. Meanwhile, McDermott International Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 133.05%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, McDermott International Inc. is looking more favorable than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares and 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares. 0.9% are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ProPetro Holding Corp. beats McDermott International Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.