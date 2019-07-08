Comparison of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Both ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 1.10 N/A 2.25 10.01 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProPetro Holding Corp. and CSI Compressco LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProPetro Holding Corp. and CSI Compressco LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProPetro Holding Corp. and CSI Compressco LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.13% for ProPetro Holding Corp. with average price target of $26.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CSI Compressco LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ProPetro Holding Corp. beats CSI Compressco LP.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.