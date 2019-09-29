Comparison of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Since Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 121 2.32 55.18M -2.26 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 28 0.00 239.47M -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proofpoint Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 45,743,181.63% -22.8% -8.8% Slack Technologies Inc. 859,856,373.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Proofpoint Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

The upside potential is 9.31% for Proofpoint Inc. with average price target of $135.5. Competitively the average price target of Slack Technologies Inc. is $34.29, which is potential 55.44% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.