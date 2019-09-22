Comparison of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.94 N/A -2.26 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.35 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc. has a consensus price target of $132.4, and a 3.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 67.5%. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.