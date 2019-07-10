Comparison of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 113 9.14 N/A -2.26 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 11 2.50 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Cloudera Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cloudera Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s average target price is $127.57, while its potential upside is 2.56%. On the other hand, Cloudera Inc.’s potential upside is 210.68% and its average target price is $16. The information presented earlier suggests that Cloudera Inc. looks more robust than Proofpoint Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Cloudera Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 50.6%. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.