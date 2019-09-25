Comparison of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Since Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.63 N/A -0.90 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10, and a 93.05% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.