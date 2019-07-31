Comparison of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.54 N/A 0.12 12.58 Geospace Technologies Corporation 15 2.43 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Profire Energy Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.08 shows that Profire Energy Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. Its rival Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.7 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Profire Energy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 247.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profire Energy Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 75.7%. Insiders held 2.6% of Profire Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Geospace Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59% Geospace Technologies Corporation -2.15% 9.96% -1.25% 9.16% 34.23% 45.68%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Geospace Technologies Corporation

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats Geospace Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.