Comparison of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 75.32%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.