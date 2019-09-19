Comparison of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 75.32%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
