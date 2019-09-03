Comparison of Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

We will be comparing the differences between Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.23 N/A 0.84 16.91 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pro-Dex Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pro-Dex Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Pro-Dex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.5% and 12.1%. 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. has weaker performance than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pro-Dex Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.