Comparison of Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.24 N/A 0.77 17.88 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 50 3.35 N/A -4.68 0.00

Demonstrates Pro-Dex Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. In other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pro-Dex Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

On the other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s potential downside is -8.13% and its consensus price target is $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pro-Dex Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.