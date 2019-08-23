Comparison of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

As Conglomerates companies, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.89 N/A -0.21 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.15 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Liquidity

Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TMSR Holding Company Limited are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.