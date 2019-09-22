Comparison of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.93 N/A -0.21 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has weaker performance than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.