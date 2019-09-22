Comparison of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has weaker performance than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
