Comparison of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -0.21 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.