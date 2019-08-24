Comparison of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.88
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
Demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Crescent Acquisition Corp. has 1.03% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
