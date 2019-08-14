Comparison of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.97 N/A -0.37 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 36.76% upside potential and an average price target of $50. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,099.86%. The data provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 45.6%. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.