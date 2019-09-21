Comparison of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.45 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 47.02%. Competitively the average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 54.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 45.5% respectively. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.