Comparison of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Since Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.26 N/A -0.37 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 46.33%. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 254.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.