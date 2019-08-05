Comparison of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.01 N/A -0.37 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 45.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $12.67, which is potential 161.24% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.