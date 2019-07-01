Comparison of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 13.57 N/A 0.21 151.31 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.85 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

The upside potential is 25.94% for Principia Biopharma Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $127, while its potential upside is 78.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.