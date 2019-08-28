Comparison of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 highlights Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.