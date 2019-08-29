Comparison of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.04 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.04% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.