Comparison of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.04
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Principal Real Estate Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.04% respectively. 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Principal Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
