Comparison of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) and Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

We will be comparing the differences between Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Heavy Construction industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation 21 0.32 N/A 1.54 13.65 Sterling Construction Company Inc. 13 0.30 N/A 0.89 14.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Primoris Services Corporation and Sterling Construction Company Inc. Sterling Construction Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Primoris Services Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Primoris Services Corporation is currently more affordable than Sterling Construction Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8% Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Primoris Services Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Primoris Services Corporation and Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sterling Construction Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 61.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation shares and 86.9% of Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Primoris Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.32% -10.32% -7.74% -5.65% -4.43% 14.97%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation was less bullish than Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Summary

Sterling Construction Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Primoris Services Corporation.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.