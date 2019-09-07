Comparison of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY)

As Heavy Construction companies, Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation 21 0.30 N/A 1.54 13.65 Dycom Industries Inc. 51 0.43 N/A 1.88 29.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. Dycom Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Primoris Services Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that Primoris Services Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dycom Industries Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dycom Industries Inc. has an average price target of $58.5, with potential upside of 28.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 92.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Primoris Services Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.03% -8.05% 13.1% -4.17% -37.78% 2.07%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Dycom Industries Inc.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Primoris Services Corporation.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.