Comparison of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 131 2.16 N/A 2.53 47.78 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.51 N/A 0.97 4.68

Demonstrates PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has -39.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.