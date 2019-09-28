Comparison of PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

We will be contrasting the differences between PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 5 -8.83 15.65M 0.04 136.83 International Money Express Inc. 14 44.62 16.41M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PRGX Global Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PRGX Global Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 294,726,930.32% 4.6% 2.4% International Money Express Inc. 118,312,905.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. PRGX Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PRGX Global Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 33.1%. 4.2% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats International Money Express Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.