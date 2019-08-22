Comparison of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 70.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.