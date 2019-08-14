Comparison of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.08% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.