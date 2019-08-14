Comparison of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.08% and an $20 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
