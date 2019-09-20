Comparison of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 15.88 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.04% and an $20 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 76.5% respectively. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.