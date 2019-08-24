Comparison of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.55 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.21% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.