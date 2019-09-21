Comparison of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.20 N/A 0.26 41.85 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pretium Resources Inc. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s average price target is $20.13, while its potential upside is 68.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares and 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.