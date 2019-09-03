Comparison of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.71 N/A 0.26 41.85 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.18 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pretium Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 67.68% for Pretium Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pretium Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.24% and 17.2%. About 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. was less bullish than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Centrus Energy Corp.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.