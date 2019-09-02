Comparison of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Since Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.68 N/A -0.71 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.81 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.7 respectively. IRIDEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.5% of IRIDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bullish trend while IRIDEX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.