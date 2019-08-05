Comparison of Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Both Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.56 N/A 1.28 15.81

Table 1 highlights Precision Drilling Corporation and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Hess Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Precision Drilling Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Precision Drilling Corporation and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.53, and a 71.53% upside potential. On the other hand, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 41.66% and its average target price is $27. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Precision Drilling Corporation and Hess Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 50.2%. Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.4% are Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend while Hess Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.