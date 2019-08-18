Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.41 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Precision BioSciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 152.61%. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential downside of -10.30%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 88.7%. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.