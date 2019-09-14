Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 141.53% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with average target price of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.