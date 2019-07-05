Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.17 N/A -0.94 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.48 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 76.77% at a $23.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 49.7% respectively. 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.